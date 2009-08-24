6 questions for Flextronics Logistics Poland

Electronics Production | August 24, 2009
1. Can you describe the role of Flextronics Logistics Poland in the whole Flextronics capital group strategy?
Flextronics Logistics spzoo Łódź is part of Flextronics Global Services (FGS) which is a strategic business unit of Flextronics and a respected global provider of aftermarket supply chain logistics services. FGS continues to play a pivotal role in the overall service offering of the Flextronics organization as our customers increasingly look to outsource their aftermarket supply chain as a means of delivering cost reductions and avenues for improved profitability. FGS continues to win new business across all regions and has been very stable in both revenue and profitability throughout the entire economic downturn.
2. What kind of services will you provide from Łódź facility?
Flextronics Global Services in Łódź offers complex forward and reverse logistics services including but not limited to the following:
• Supplier Managed Inventory services
• RMA & Vendor Management
• Customs & Duty services
• Warehousing
• Screen, Rework & Re-Packaging
• Repair and Refurbishment
• Recycling & e-Waste Management
• Carrier selection & management
• Freight Forwarding
• KPI Tracking & Reporting
3. According to many press releases from Polish papers, your investment in Łódź is strictly connected with Dell. Do you plan to add some other customers operating in Poland in the foreseeable future?
We work with Dell amongst other customers and continue to see increased market interest in our service offerings at Łódź from other prospects.
4. Do you know the date you will start to operate your logistic centre in Łódź? Will the facility operate at full capacity from the beginning or did you divide its development into several stages?
Our facility in Łódź has been in operation since October 2007 and has ramped up capacity in line with market demand. Should the need arise in the future we will develop the facility further.
5. In the permission issued by the Łódź Special Economic Zone in 2008 you declared to invest 18.7 mln PLN and employ 250 people. Have these numbers changed since the beginning of 2008?
At FGS Łódź we have a strong core team that we will continue to grow and develop further as market conditions demand.
6. Does Flextronics Logistics have any further plans of development in Poland; which you are at liberty to discuss?
Since the beginning of operations in Łódź in 2007 our business has remained very stable, especially considering the current economic challenges we are facing. We look forward to working with a host of customers as they increasingly take advantage of the overall reduction in supply chain costs we can deliver by leveraging our suite of end to end aftermarket services.
Thank you for the interview.
