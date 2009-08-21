TT Electronics with further layoffs in 2H/2009

UK-based TT Electroics stated in a strategy review announcement in January that it targeted 1,295 layoffs worldwide between 2008 and 2009. However, further layoffs are ahead.

According to evertiq’s information, the company has revised the target of 1295 upward - reason being the tightened economic situation during the 1Q/2009. As a result, TT Electronics are ahead of the original plan with total headcount reductions are 1,668 globally (between June 30, 2008 and June 30, 2009).



Some further headcount reductions are expected in the second half of the year.