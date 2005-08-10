Apple Centre to open in Budapest

American based Computer Maker, Apple Computer, has opened its first official Apple Centre in Central and Eastern Europe in Budapest.

The rapid increase in sales of Apple computers and portable digital music players in the region makes Budapest a natural location for the Centre.



According to BBJ, Hungarians bought 2042 Apple computers in the first half of this year, more than twice as many as in the same period last year. Apple also plans to sell 1000 iPods a month in Hungary by the end of this year.