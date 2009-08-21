Teknek to open a new US plant

UK based Teknek plans to open a new US facility in Charlotte (North Carolina) in September.

This new facility will not only house sales and service but also a North American fulfillment centre and consumable production capacity.



Stephen Mitchell, managing director, Teknek commented: “The US market has been very important for Teknek during the 20 years it has been supplying yield improvement technology. The US facility will mirror our two other production and fulfillment centres, one in Hong Kong and the other in Glasgow. Once operational, the US centre will enable us to provide world class service across the globe.”



In addition to announcing the creation of the new US facility, Teknek has appointed David Westwood to the position of general manager, Teknek USA.



David Westwood commented: “There are definite signs of an upswing in the US market and having a larger local facility including production to support our customers is a very positive move. I spent many happy years in the US during the early part of my career with Teknek and I look forward to moving back there with the family.”