Sanyo to supply Toyota's hybrids with batteries?

Toyota is rumoured to start using hybrid-car batteries from Sanyo Electric. The company currently buys its batteries from Panasonic EV Energy.

It is said that Toyota will start using Sanyo as a supplier for an initial 10,000 battery units per year. However, both companies did not give out official statements on the rumour or any decisions.



Panasonic EV Energy plans to double its own production capacity - to ease the shortage in the segment - to 1 million units a year.