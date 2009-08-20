MicroTech Manufacturing standardizes on Cobar SN100C-XF3

MicroTech Manufacturing, a USA-based contract manufacturer, now is using Cobar SN100C-XF3 as the standard lead-free solder paste for all its customers unless specifically directed to use a different material.

In July, MicroTech Manufacturing evaluated SN100C-XF3 and found it to perform better in major evaluation criteria such as screen printing. Additionally, it offers better solder joint appearance, profiles easily, and leaves minimal residue on the PCB, making it a true no-clean solder paste formulation. Based on the results of the evaluation, the formulation now is the preferred solder paste at MicroTech Manufacturing.



“MicroTech Manufacturing has recently begun using SN100C-XF3 solder paste from Cobar with great results. Our customers have been very pleased with how good the assemblies look when compared to other lead-free solders we have used in the past,” said Doug Brown, president of MicroTech Manufacturing.



“The solder is easy to use from a printing standpoint, and creating the oven profile for a variety of boards has been quite simple. With the ease of use and great customer comments, SN100C-XF3 is quickly becoming the preferred lead-free solder for MicroTech Manufacturing.”