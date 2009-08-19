Customers from Europe & USA increase orders at P.I.E

Penang-based company P.I.E Industrial is seeing an increase in order demand from its customers in Europe and USA.

Mr. Alvin Mui, the Managing Director at P.I.E. Industrial, told Thestar that the company is seeing an order increase from its current customers - mainly from Europe and USA. He also added that the EMS-business has become more competitive during this global recession.