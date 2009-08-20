Plexus Romania gets Radu Miscov on board

Radu Miscov, who has been working in the EMS-industry for more then 10 years, has joined Plexus as their new General Manager for the new Oradea, Romania facility.

Throughout his career Mr. Miscov has held a number of positions in Operations Management in both the Czech Republic and Romania. In his current role he is responsible for leading all operations within the facility, while ensuring quality, on-time delivery, customer service and achieving the site's financial goals.



The Oradea facility is currently working towards ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 accreditation, both of which are expected in December 2009.