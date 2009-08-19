AT&S delivers high-end PCBs to Huawei

To ensure edge technology, Huawei relies on most advanced PCBs by AT&S for its data cards and mobile phones.

Due to its size, its technology and high-tech components, the Huawei's E180 device requires high-end HDI-PCBs. AT&S’s largest plant in Shanghai produces the HDI-PCBs for this data card. Furthermore, AT&S is also one of the strategic suppliers of PCBs for Huawei’s mobile phones.



AT&S is the major supplier for Huawei’s data card business. Data card market is one of the few markets which increase rapidly with strong double-digit growth rates.