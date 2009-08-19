Electronics Production | August 19, 2009
Carl Zeiss & Zollner in agreement
Carl Zeiss has designated Zollner Elektronik as a Carl Zeiss SMT Supply Chain Partner. Zollner Elektronik manufactures and tests complete sub-systems for electron microscopy from Carl Zeiss SMT. Furthermore, the company delivers additional single components that are used throughout Carl Zeiss SMT.
Zollner Elektronik has been a particularly close supplier of the Nano Technology Systems Division of Carl Zeiss SMT for many years. As a global partner, Zollner supports the company in the construction of complex systems, allowing Carl Zeiss to fully focus on its core competencies. Johann Weber, President of Zollner Elektronik AG, emphasizes that “Our company has been successfully working with Carl Zeiss for years. We are honored and very proud to now be a Supply Chain Partner of Carl Zeiss SMT. From the beginning, our efforts have focused on utilizing mutual synergies on the basis of a real partnership.”
Dr. Dirk Stenkamp, Member of the Board at Carl Zeiss SMT and Managing Director of the Nano Technology Systems Division, underscores the importance of the partnership: “Designating Zollner Elektronik as a Supply Chain Partner is an expression of our trust and recognition for the outstanding partnership over the years. With Zollner Elektronik, we have an internationally present partner on our side that delivers high- quality products at competitive prices.”
Johann Weber (middle), President of Zollner Elektronik AG, signs the contract together with Dr. Dirk Stenkamp (left), Member of the Board at Carl Zeiss SMT, and Peter Schlindwein, Director of Supply Chain Management at Carl Zeiss SMT.
Peter Schlindwein, Director of Supply Chain Management at Carl Zeiss SMT, emphasizes that “Both partners benefit from this designation. We can focus on our core competencies because we have a reliable partner. Zollner Elektronik can use its status as a Carl Zeiss SMT Supply Chain Partner to acquire new customers.”
Zollner Elektronik is the eighth Carl Zeiss SMT Supply Chain Partner. With the certification of suppliers, the company is preparing to meet the continuously increasing demands of the market on flexibility and is strengthening the trust placed by end customers in its products and technologies.
