Liquavista appoints new CEO

Liquavista's board of directors has named Guy Demuynck to serve as the company's CEO. He brings over 30 years experience working within the Consumer Electronics Market to Liquavista and will be instrumental in helping to drive the commercial development of their electrowetting based displays.

“My special interest has always been in translating a technology into real consumer benefits, with a long term view on volume scalability” stated Mr Demuynck, “Liquavista’s technology addresses some key consumer desires; energy consumption; outdoor performance; video & colour within the digital mobile product space – it can really revolutionise the user experience.”



“With our successful funding round completed and as we are now able to demonstrate our technology, it was important we appointed a CEO who can give us leadership in the commercial application of our exciting display capabilities” said Nigel Litchfield, Chairman of Liquavista. “Guys experience of running a major consumer electronics division and his wealth of talent and knowledge will be a huge benefit to Liquavista and underlines our commitment to improving display technology to meet future product needs”



Mr Demuynck previously was a member of the Board of KPN N.V. and a member of the Group Management Committee at Philips N.V., where he held the position of CEO of the Consumer Electronics Division. In this role he was instrumental in turning a traditional vertical integrated business into an asset light company by using relevant in house competencies with key outsourced partnerships.



Guy Demuynck also managed the transition of Philips’ Consumer Television CRT business into the fast growing flat panel LCD market. His experience throughout his career has been around re-shaping production, manufacturing and marketing approaches to enable reduced time to market, flexibility in volumes which has driven key and real competitive edge – whilst helping to shape technology into consumer benefit-led products.



He serves as well as a non executive director on the Board of Belgacom S.A and as a member of the Supervisory Board of TomTom N.V.