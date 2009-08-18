Sanmina-SCI to use Shocking Technologies embedded technology to produce PCBs

Shocking Technologies has certified Sanmina-SCI to manufacture printed circuit boards (PCBs) with the Shocking Technologies embedded XStaticTM technology.

The certification allows Sanmina-SCI to manufacture PCBs that meet the industry-standard electrical, mechanical and reliability specifications in addition to providing superior ESD resistance and lower-system cost.



“We’ve had a very productive collaboration with Shocking Technologies and we are looking forward to being the first to commercialize this exciting technology,” said George Dudnikov, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Sanmina-SCI’s PCB and Backplane Divisions. “We’ve already demonstrated comprehensive ESD resistance in a sensitive memory application using XStaticTM material. Migrating to an embedded ESD protection approach from today’s discrete approach means global system protection and significant cost savings.”



“Our XStatic material is designed to be highly compatible with standard PCB manufacturing processes which will enable quick adoption,” explained Lex Kosowsky, CEO of Shocking Technologies. “This compatibility was demonstrated in our collaboration with Sanmina-SCI and we are pleased to have an industry leader as our first certified PCB supplier. The help and support provided by the Sanmina-SCI team has been key in making Shocking Technologies’ solution a reality. Products containing XStatic technology will reach the market in the coming months. We look forward to proliferating the technology to other PCB manufacturers in the very near future.”