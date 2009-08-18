Enics awarded IRIS certificate

Enics announced today that its Vasteras,Sweden plant has been awarded the IRIS standard certification.

The certification was awarded by Bureau Veritas. IRIS is a globally recognized standard to the railway industries for the evaluation of management systems. It is based on the ISO 9001 structure and adds railway specific requirements on top of TS automotive standard for the business management system.



"Enics was awarded this certificate due to skilled and experienced personnel, good quality system as well as good working procedures," according to the company.



“Our employees are experienced and skilled. They are very committed to fulfil the customer needs. IRIS is an exceptionally demanding standard, and achieving it involved passing a challenging nine-day audit. Although this standard is a requirement mainly for rail industry customers, it shows to all of our customers that our operations are to a high quality standard, and that we achieve this standard repeatably and efficiently”, says Stefan Eklund, General Manager, Enics Vasteras.



Enics continues to roll-out IRIS; Enics Elva plant has been assessed and is compliant to IRIS standard and Enics Swiss and Slovakian plants are in progress to implement it.