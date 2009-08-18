Strike at Nokia's plant in India

Nokia employees in Sriperumbudur, India are on strike. They believe that the Finland-based mobile phone giant is under paying them. A newly recruited Nokia employee receives €50 in monthly pay.

The employees in Sriperumbudur have requested a pay raise last week and workers' representatives met with the local management to discuss the matter. The management offer included a €12 increase of the monthly pay (for those who had worked one year); €14 for those working for two years and €18 increase for those who have worked for three years.



However, employees demand a general increase of €21 for all employees, a demand that local management did not accept. The employees started strike action on August 13th.