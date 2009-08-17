Medical Kimball’s largest EMS segment

Kimball attributes its growth in this vertical market - Medical - to its diversification strategy, emphasised several years ago. Today, the medical segment is Kimball's biggest vertical market in EMS.

However, Kimball sees softened spending decisions in the professional hospital equipment area due to the uncertainty of the National Healthcare Debate in the USA, James C. Thyen, President and CEO, explained in the conference call for the fiscal 4Q/2009.



The company also sees signes of improvement in the industrial segment, but automotive continues to be down (compared to the last fiscal year).