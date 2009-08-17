Probation for stolen Sony Ericsson prototypes

The man who stole prototypes of mobile phones at Sony Ericsson was convicted on charges of serious theft and minor drug offenses. The value of the phones was estimated at SEK 750 000.

The 36-year-old man worked for a company which has hire by Sony Ericsson. He had a valid keycard and was able to enter and exit the facility unchecked, said Sydsvenskan. Last year, he entered the facility - on his free day - and stole 5 prototypes. The thefts continued until the man had stolen 118 mobile prototypes.