Infineon remains Number 1 in Power Semiconductors

According to latest analysis data from IMS Research, Infineon remained the largest supplier to the global power semiconductor (discrete and module) market in 2008, for the 6th consecutive year and increased its share to 10.2%.

The research reveals that the global power discrete and module market was worth $13.9 billion in 2008 having grown by just0.7% from 2007 due to dismal fourth quarter.



IMS Research’s latest report on “The World Market for Power Semiconductor Discretes & Modules”, projects the overall market will fall by 22% in 2009. Power discretes will see the worst decline, with revenues falling by over $2.5 billion and half of the decline will be from power MOSFETs and protected MOSFETs. Like most others, this market experienced a terrible Q1 and Q2, however, a steady pickup is predicted for suppliers in Q3.



Market Analyst, Josh Flood commented “Revenues from power semiconductors are predicted to fall significantly in 2009. However, compared to projections for the overall semiconductor market, the picture is less gloomy. The power semiconductor market is forecast to make a steady recovery in the second half of 2009, and several suppliers have revised their projection for the second half of the year.”



IMS Research anticipates healthy growth for the power semiconductor market in 2010, with market growth of around 7%, with many of the larger western economies now beginning to stabilise from the economic downturn.