Ericsson's Bert Nordberg appointed President of Sony Ericsson

Ericsson's Executive Vice President Bert Nordberg has been appointed President of Sony Ericsson as of October 15, 2009. He joins Sony Ericsson on September 1, 2009, to take on the position as Co-President.

Bert Nordberg is presently also head of Ericsson Silicon Valley. He will leave his positions in Ericsson when he joins Sony Ericsson September 1, 2009.



Sir Howard Stringer, Chairman, CEO and President of Sony Corporation, will take on the role as Chairman of Sony Ericsson on October 15, while Carl-Henric Svanberg, President and CEO of Ericsson remains in the board of Sony Ericsson.



Carl-Henric Svanberg is currently Chairman of Sony Ericsson.