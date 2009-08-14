iPhone exploded in boy's hand

An iPhone exploded in the hand of an 18 year old French citizen. Apple doesn’t think this is a factory failure.

Last Friday the iPhone 3G-model started to make a strange noise and then the screen suddenly exploded. The phone was only two months old.



However according to Aftonbladet which is referring to the French magazine La Provence, Apple is saying that the company has not seen any factory problem with the phone, besides some minor battery problems.