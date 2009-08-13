Schoeller invests further on

Schoeller-Electronics in Wetter / Hessen invests further in the expansion of the prototype production.

After investments in the drilling and routing area in the last 12 months the test centre has now been added by a fully automatic flying probe tester.



Schoeller-Electronics thus accommodates the increasing demand for complex high-tech products. With this investment the company continues with its extensive investment program. In 2008 the company achieved a turnover of €40 million and has 315 employees.