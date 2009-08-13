Goepel and FTSL partner

Goepel has announced the incorporation of the company Flying Test Systems into the global alliance program GATE (Goepel Associated Technical Experts).

The focus of the cooperation is on the development and practical implementation of new elements and technologies for extended JTAG/Boundary Scan instrumentation.



“We’ve collaborated with FTSL over several years on combined SPEA flying probe and Boundary Scan solutions, and were impressed by the excellent performance and competence of the team,” says Frank Amm, Corporate GATE Program Manager at GOEPEL electronic. ”In this respect, the recently arranged cooperation marks another step towards an even closer and more enduring collaboration of both companies.”