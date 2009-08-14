Connector demand to increase

Demand for connectors will increase in the first quarter of 2010.

According to Bishop and Associates, the connector market will decline approximatly 25% in 2009 due to the recession.



But according to Mr. Ron Bishop, president of Bishop and Associates, the connector market will increase during the third and fourth quarter of this year across all segments., said Purchasing. According to Bishop and Associates the year-over-year growth could be in the first quarter of 2010.