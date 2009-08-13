Micronic Laser Systems appoints new CEO

Micronic Laser Systems will conduct a CEO change. New CEO of Micronic is Peter Uddfors who will succeed Sven Löfquist latest on February 7, 2010.

Peter Uddfors is currently working at Cardo, where he is responsible for division "Pulp and Paper Solutions." Peter has extensive international experience from positions at Lorentzen & Wettre, Aldata Solutions and Cardo AB. Peter holds an MSc in Mechanical Engineering from the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm.



After 20 years in the company, including 9 years as CEO for Micronic, Sven Löfquist has decided to leave the company. During Sven's management Micronic has developed into a global supplier in the semiconductor and display

industries. Micronic's photomask products enables cost effective mass production of electronics.



In July 2009 Micronic acquired MYDATA automation, which develops and manufactures equipment for surface mount types of electronic components for the electronics industry. The purpose of the acquisition is to broaden Micronic

product range and to provide the company with experience of volume production series. The two companies will be integrated which will create new opportunities but also challenges for the whole organization.