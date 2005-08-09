Rutronik to enter Scandinavia

Rutronik has established itself in the Nordic market, as a consequense of the bankruptcy of Eurodis Electron PLC.

evertiq earlier reported that Abacus acquires the British subsidiary of Eurodis, Eurodis UK Business Information. Added to that Eurodis has now confirmed that German Rutronik establishes a Nordic subsidiary based in Stockholm, Sweden. Rutronik also takes over Eurodis customer information.



According to Europartners Consultants Electronic Component Distribution Report 2005 Eurodis Electronics AB had 2004, 72 employees and a turnover of about 23.9 million EUR.