Component purchasers can expect prices to increase in 2010

Prices on semiconductors will stay and then increase in 2010 while prices on passive components will decline.

The main reason for the increase is because a lot of semiconductor companies and other component manufacturers have made some major cut backs lately. For the rest of this year the purchasers will not feel those reductions, said Purchasing.



However as the recession ends and demand is picking up the purchasers can expect tighter supply and higher prices for most parts, mainly because of the production cutbacks and severe reduction in capital spending.