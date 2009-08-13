Celestica employees to protest in Spain

According to information evertiq has received there are protests on the street because of the layoffs at Celestica in Spain.

evertiq reported on July 23rd that the management of Celestica's facility in La Pobla de Vallbona, Spain plans to lay off 300

workers in an effort to keep the operations going. Almost the entire workforce together with friends and family has got together and are protesting on the streets of Valencia against the layoffs.