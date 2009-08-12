Qimonda divestments continues

Two new deals have been signed this week over German bankrupt chip manufacturer Qimonda’s technologies.

China based Inspur Group has acquired Qimonda’s research and development center in Xi'an, China. It storage chip technology and employs around 160 people, JLM Pacific Epoc reported.



Also Winbond Electronics Corp. has licensed bankrupt Qimonda’s Graphics Double Data Rate (GDDR)-technologies and products. This is an expansion of the existing agreement in the field of DDR2 and DDR3 products, according to a press release from Qimonda.