Order drop main reason for Flextronics Romania downsizing

evertiq reported in June that EMS giant Flextronics plans to lay off 640 employees in August at its plant in Timisoara, Romania.

The main reason for this is due to order drop. Orders have dropped both in the export and on the local market, especially within the medical segment. The plant earlier belonged to Solectron and was taken over by Flextronics during the acquisition two years ago.