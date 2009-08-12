1-Source Electronic Components wages war on counterfeit components

As widespread counterfeiting of electronic components continues to be a major problem, 1-Source Electronic Components is proactively fighting the war on counterfeit and defective electronic components with their subsidiary company, ChipChecker Ltd.

Headquartered in Hong Kong and with an established operating office in the Futian District of Shenzhen, China, ChipChecker performs physical site visitations of vendor facilities in addition to product inspection.



"A majority of electronic components come from the Asia Pacific region, where many electronics hardware manufacturing companies have been relocating in recent decades," said Bruce R. MacArthur, COO for the 1-Source Group of Companies. "We headquartered ChipChecker in Hong Kong so we could ensure product quality and evaluate the components vendors/suppliers more easily, including verifying and/or inspecting their physical location."



By thoroughly inspecting electronic components at the source using their L-15 Inspection guidelines, the 1-Source Group of Companies ensures surplus product quality.