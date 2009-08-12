Top 100 connector suppliers have 87% market cap

According to a report by Bishop and Associates the top 100 connector manufacturers shipped connectors for an estimated market value of $38.258 billion in 2008.

This means that the 100 largest connect makers covers 87% of the total worldwide connector market in 2008. According to Bishop and Associates there are approximatley 1205 connector makers in the world. A large number of the producers are small and have sales in only one region.