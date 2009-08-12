IPTE post loss in Q2

IPTE reports sales of EUR 44 million in the second quarter of 2009, in comparison to sales of EUR 57.6 million during the

same period in the preceding year.

Operating results in the second quarter of 2009 showed a loss of EUR 1.6 million, in comparison to a profit of EUR 1.0

million during the same quarter in 2008. The net profit amounted to EUR -2.2 million over the reporting period, as compared to EUR 0.5 million in the preceding year.



Sales during the first half year of 2009 amount to EUR 93 million, which is a decline of 24.4 % in comparison to the sales of the first half-year of 2008, which amounted to EUR 123.2 million. The operational profit for the first six months was negative by EUR 2,135,000 in comparison to a plus of EUR 3,568,000 in 2008. Net profits for the first half-year of 2009 show a loss of EUR 3,575,000, in comparison to a profit of EUR 2,058,000 during the first six months of 2008.