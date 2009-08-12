Celestica: Xbox shipment down 15%

At Celecticas plant at the Dongguan’s Songshan Lake high-tech park shipment for the Xbox is down 15% compered to last year.

Therefore the company is putting a lot of emphasis on efficiency. Celestica has not so far made any layoffs at this plant, said FT. At the Dongguan plant Celestica is producing teleconferencing equipment and Xbox game consoles for Microsoft.