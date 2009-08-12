Elcoteq cut 800 jobs in Mexico

According to information evertiq has received, Finland based EMS provider Elcoteq does some additional massive layoffs, this time in Mexico.

Elcoteq has laid off 800 employees at its plant in Monterrey, which is nearly 70% of the total workforce at this plant. The Monterrey plant is focused on high volume and after market services. The reason is cancellation of production.