Revenue and backlog stabilising for Kitron

Revenue amounted to NOK 427.0 million in the second quarter of 2009, which represents a 25.4 per cent decrease compared with the same period last year.

The profit before tax and discontinued operations was negative by NOK 0.6 million, compared to a profit of NOK 40.6 million for the second quarter last year. Cash flow from operations was NOK -14.4 million compared to NOK 51.6 million in the same period last year. Before repayment of factoring debt the cash flow was NOK 32.2 million. The order intake was NOK 417 million and the order backlog was NOK 742 million, a decrease of 33.3 per cent and 26.3 per cent respectively.