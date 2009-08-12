Molex plant closing in France not ruled illegal

Molex has announced that the temporary closing of its factory in Villemur-sur-Tarn, France was in fact not ruled illegal, contrary to claims by the labor unions involved in recent violence at the site.

A French judge on August 11, 2009 said that a ruling is not necessary, as the factory is already closed. Molex temporarily closed the factory on August 6, 2009 for security reasons, following an outbreak of violence at the site.



“This is clearly a disinformation campaign designed to sow confusion over a ruling unfavorable to the unions earlier today that strikers must stop blocking the site,” said Marcus Kerriou, Vice President Human Resources, Molex Incorporated.