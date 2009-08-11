Marantz expands across Russia, Ukraine and Belarus

Marantz Business Electronics has confirmed that it will partner with Sovtest ATE to better serve customers in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

Marantz products will now be available to customers in regions including Central, South, Siberia, Far East, North West, Ural and Volga.



Sovtest also stocks an collection of spare parts, in addition to delivering customer training and service support during warranty and post-warranty periods.