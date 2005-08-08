AT&S makes acquisition in India

Austria based PCB manufacturer AT&S has acquired the ECAD Technologies Pvt. Ltd., which performs design, simulation and testing of high-end PCBs in Bangladore, India.

ECAD's turnover is under 2 million US Dollar. Texas Instruments Inc., National Semiconductor Corp. and the Indian Space Research Organization are among the largest clients. The acquisition is set to help AT&S to expand its base in Asia. AT&S clients include Flextronics, Nokia and Elcoteq, all of whom have or are setting up manufacturing units in India.