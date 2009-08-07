Electronics Production | August 07, 2009
Venture's revenue up 17% from 1Q figures
Venture achieved revenue of S$846.0 million for the second quarter of 2009, 17% above revenue recorded for the first quarter of the year. On a year-on-year basis, revenue was 13% lower.
For the quarter ended 30 June 2009, the Group registered Profit After Tax and Minority Interest (“PATMI”) of S$60.9 million. Compared to the first quarter of 2009, PATMI improved significantly by 120%. Cash generation remains strong. For the quarter ended 30 June 2009, cash from operations amounted to S$72.8 million. Cash and Cash Equivalent balances were S$484.6 million at the end of the quarter.
Group’s revenue of S$846.0 million in the second quarter of 2009 was 17% higher quarter-on-quarter.
The recovery from the first quarter of the year was due to demand pick-up for several products and improvement in market share. All product segments, except Test & Measurement/Others, registered improvement in revenue. The Printing & Imaging segment grew by more than 36% sequentially.
The Retail Store Solutions & Industrial Products segment made progress in the quarter with a 9% rise in revenue over the prior quarter. The Computer Peripherals & Data Storage segment, as well as the Networking & Communications segment recorded higher revenue sequentially of 8% and 7% respectively.
The Group’s PATMI of S$60.9 million included a fair value market adjustment on its derivative financial instrument which amounted to a positive S$25.0 million and a foreign currency exchange adjustment loss of S$4.3 million. At a PATMI level, adjusted for these charges, earnings for the quarter would have been S$40.2 million, an improvement of 29% over PATMI recorded for the prior quarter similarly adjusted for the said charges.
The Group’s balance sheet remained healthy. Cash generated from operations for the quarter was in excess of S$72 million. At the close of the reporting quarter, the Group remained net cash positive at S$218.7 million, 14% higher than the net cash position of the Group as at 31 December 2008. This is net of payment of final dividend of 50 cents per share amounting to S$137.1 million in May 2009 and capital expenditure of S$9.2 million. The latter comprised mainly of acquisition of industrial land and building in Malaysia.
The Group continued to place strong emphasis on operational efficiency and excellence, cost discipline and judicious management of working capital. In spite of the increase in business activity, inventory level reduced by 15% from the prior quarter. As at 30 June 2009, total shareholders’ equity of the Group amounted to S$1.8 billion. The Net Asset Value per share of the Group was S$6.75 at the end of the financial period reported on.
Outlook
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the Group registered a double-digit growth in revenue. All product segments made gains except for Test & Measurement /Others. Sentiments of the Group’s customers remained mixed and divergent. In general, most are more positive about their second half business prospects. However at this point in time, they are not prepared to commit to the pace and trajectory of recovery.
The Group will continue to focus on operational excellence, differentiation and innovation to enlarge its market share, penetrate new market segments and win new businesses. In recent months, the Group has added several new customers and projects across all the business segments. These new programmes are expected to contribute to the Group’s performance starting next year.
Group’s revenue of S$846.0 million in the second quarter of 2009 was 17% higher quarter-on-quarter.
The recovery from the first quarter of the year was due to demand pick-up for several products and improvement in market share. All product segments, except Test & Measurement/Others, registered improvement in revenue. The Printing & Imaging segment grew by more than 36% sequentially.
The Retail Store Solutions & Industrial Products segment made progress in the quarter with a 9% rise in revenue over the prior quarter. The Computer Peripherals & Data Storage segment, as well as the Networking & Communications segment recorded higher revenue sequentially of 8% and 7% respectively.
The Group’s PATMI of S$60.9 million included a fair value market adjustment on its derivative financial instrument which amounted to a positive S$25.0 million and a foreign currency exchange adjustment loss of S$4.3 million. At a PATMI level, adjusted for these charges, earnings for the quarter would have been S$40.2 million, an improvement of 29% over PATMI recorded for the prior quarter similarly adjusted for the said charges.
The Group’s balance sheet remained healthy. Cash generated from operations for the quarter was in excess of S$72 million. At the close of the reporting quarter, the Group remained net cash positive at S$218.7 million, 14% higher than the net cash position of the Group as at 31 December 2008. This is net of payment of final dividend of 50 cents per share amounting to S$137.1 million in May 2009 and capital expenditure of S$9.2 million. The latter comprised mainly of acquisition of industrial land and building in Malaysia.
The Group continued to place strong emphasis on operational efficiency and excellence, cost discipline and judicious management of working capital. In spite of the increase in business activity, inventory level reduced by 15% from the prior quarter. As at 30 June 2009, total shareholders’ equity of the Group amounted to S$1.8 billion. The Net Asset Value per share of the Group was S$6.75 at the end of the financial period reported on.
Outlook
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the Group registered a double-digit growth in revenue. All product segments made gains except for Test & Measurement /Others. Sentiments of the Group’s customers remained mixed and divergent. In general, most are more positive about their second half business prospects. However at this point in time, they are not prepared to commit to the pace and trajectory of recovery.
The Group will continue to focus on operational excellence, differentiation and innovation to enlarge its market share, penetrate new market segments and win new businesses. In recent months, the Group has added several new customers and projects across all the business segments. These new programmes are expected to contribute to the Group’s performance starting next year.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments