Esman Electronics is the new Turkish distributor for Dima

Dima Group has named Esman Electronics as its exclusive distributor in Turkey. ESMAN will be representing Dima’s complete line of products, including all solutions of its division SMT Systems and Dispense Technology.

"We chose Esman Electronics for their expertise in the SMT industry and for their ability to provide a wide range of products as well as technical and application support to their customers. Esman Electronics will provide the highest level of service that our customers have come to expect", a statement reads.



The Esman Electronics team of specialists supports their customer in process engineering with support from Dima. Esman Electronics is a member of the IPC (Institute for Interconnecting and Packaging Electronic Circuits) and the TESID (Turkish Electronic Industry Association).