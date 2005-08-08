Major OEM acquisitions ahead

Huawei and UK based telecom equipment maker Marconi are in merger talks, and Cisco is said to be interested in buying Nokia.

According to Bloomberg News, Chinese telecom equipment maker, Huawei Technologies, will most likely place a bid on Marconi, which has an estimated value on over 600 million British Pounds. Also, according to time magazine "The Business", American based network builder Cisco Systems, is interested in acquiring Finnish mobile provider Nokia, in order to get it's network infrastructure business.