Electronics Production | August 06, 2009
There is growth in EMS, despite recession
Unlike most economic figures and statistics within the EMS-industry show, the recent fiscal report of German EMS-provider PLATH EFT reads different: annual turnover rose by almost 65% - from €3.4 million in 2007 to €5.6 million in 2008.
CEO Matthias Holsten sees the reason for this in the niche market the company is operating in. The customer base of the company relies on the support and expertise in the manufacturing of small-scale production and prototypes - primarily for the the defense and aerospace industries. Even several bigger aircraft manufacturers are ordering the PLATH EFT's products. "Most of the bigger, high volume EMS-providers will not touch this sort of manufacturing. In our business we get paid for proactive thinking - and also rewarded with added value, "said Mr. Holsten.
It is not surprising than that the manager focuses on the skills of its currently 62 employees. "The growth in our staff numbers - by almost 100% - is very good. Linked to this is our constant endeavor to increase the - already high - technical level of our production. Our need for good and qualified employees is not satisfied", he continues.
Even the fiscal year 2009 looks promising - with a healthy growth perspective of another 25% (compared to 2008) to €7.0 million.
