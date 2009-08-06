Air France to change from Thales to Goodrich speed sensors

Air France is said to have started to replace the speed sensors on all its Airbus airplanes – following the crash on June 1st, 2009.

The first six planes have already been fitted with new sensors and the rest is said to follow quickly, reports AFP. Air France is also replacing its supplier for the pitot tubes – from Europe-based electronics company Thales to its US-based rival Goodrich.



Both – Airbus and the European Aviation Safety Agency – have apparently recommended such a move. As reported earlier, investigators believe that the sensors (and the false data they sent) might have contributed to the crash, although they are not the cause for it.