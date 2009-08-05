Zebra Technologies outsource more to Jabil

Last year, Zebra Technologies transferred approximately 40% of its production to EMS-provider Jabil Circuit. It was announced that the company has increased that percentage considerably.

Zebra Technologies announced that it has increased its outsourcing of printer production to Jabil considerably. During the first quarter call Zebra Technologies said that the company had moved 59% of their production of printers to Jabil, said Seeking Alpha. However, during the second quarter conference call it was announced that outsourcing to Jabil had increased to 90%.