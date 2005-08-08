Eurodis UK sold to Abacus

Abacus group has acquired Eurodis UK Business Information, according to Elektronik i Norden. Avnet is speculated as on of the companies interested in buying out other parts of Eurodis from the administrator. However Avnet said that they have no interest in getting their hands on Eurodis.

UK based component distributor, Abacus Group, has acquired Eurodis UK out of the administrators.



Axel Hartstang, President of Avnet Electronics Marketing said that the company has no intentions of buying the Assets of Eurodis PLC. Hartstang said that Avnet is more interested in distributors with a mechanical-electronics portfolio, according to Elektronik i Norden.