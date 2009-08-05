Molex strike turns violent

French Molex workers in Villemur-sur-Tarn are said to have beaten up the development director Eric Doesburg on Tuesday night when he left the factory.

Union members stated that the workers only scuffled and threw eggs at the manager, but director-general Markus Kerriou said Mr Doesburg was "really beaten" by about 40 workers, Reuters reports.



The workers have been on strike since the beginning of July, because the USA-based company has announced the closure of the facility in Villemur-sur-Tarn.