Scanfil plans to lay off 70 in Finland

Scanfil's subsidiary, Scanfil EMS Oy, has started statutory employer-employee negotiations for the Sievi plant due to production and financial reasons and business restructuring.

The reason for negotiations is weakening in demand at Sievi plant, which causes a need to reorganize and restructure production operations. According to a tentative estimate, the planned measures will result in changes in the duties and operations as well as in layoffs of approximately 70 workers and clerical employees.