Winbond to acquire Qimonda’s Graphic DRAM technology

Winbond Electronics's Board of Directors approved a proposal to enter product transfer and technology licensing agreement with Qimonda AG for Graphic DRAM business that uses Graphic Double Data Rate (GDDR) specification.

The plan is to acquire Qimonda’s GDDR-related product design and technology that will enable Winbond to enter graphic DRAM application market. Graphic DRAM is used in desktop PC, notebook PC and game console that require high performance memory chips to enhance 3D graphic animation.



As a supplier of specialty memory products for application in Information Technology Equipments, Consumer Electronics, Cellular Handset; successful execution of this plan will mean expansion of Winbond’s core business while reducing dependence on commodity DRAM in Winbond wafer fab.