Iskra Avtoelektrika to lay off 245 in Slovenia

Slovenia-based Iskra Avtoelektrika is to lay off 245 staff by the end of the year.

The decision has been attributed to a 40% decline in orders. The affecred staff will leave the company in various stages, as all of them have differently agreed periods of notice (1 to 5 months), local media reports.



The company will also continue its 36-hour work week for another two months. Iskra Avtoelektrika currently employs 1500 staff; down from around 2000 in mid 2008.