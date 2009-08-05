Flextronics to shut down China plant?

There are rumours circulating that the EMS-giant Flextronics will close down its manufacturing plant in Changzhou, China.

According to an assistant in the HR department at Flextronics, the Changzhou plant is about to close down. According to the unspecified source, 60% of all orders dealt with at the Changzhou plant are from mainland China, while the rest is from overseas, reports the Marbridge Daily.



The Managing Director of the Changzhou plant, Mr Chen Baosheng, told Marbridge Daily that Flextronics will probably merge operations of the manufacturing plants in Changzhou and Shanghai. Currently, Flextronics operates the Changzhou plant with around 2000 employees.