Foxconn to establish PC hub in China

Hewlett Packard and EMS-giant Foxconn are said to invest into a new PC-hub in mainland China.

The total investment sum is to reach $3 billion, reports Reuters. Both companies are to establish a laptop PC manufacturing hub in Chongqing. The manufacturing base - said to be operational by 2012 - will reach an annual capacity of 20 million. Most of the output is scheduled for European markets.